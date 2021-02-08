Beverley Callard has revealed that if Coronation Street writers kill off her character Liz McDonald then she'll 'accept it with grace'...

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has announced that she won’t be returning to the cobbles to film exit scenes as Weatherfield icon Liz McDonald.

In an interview with Sunday Express magazine S, Beverley has said she’s “shut the door on Coronation Street forever” despite originally hoping that she might return one day to film her character’s departure.

The actress officially announced that she would be leaving the soap back in November 2019, but always hinted that she would like to return as Liz for one last time.

A grand finale

It was hoped that her character would be given the exit storyline that she deserved after being on our screens since 1989.

However, the pandemic has caused havoc with those plans, as well as the fact Beverley has been recovering from a hip operation which left her with complications.

Coronation Street has explained Liz’s absence by revealing that the character is in Spain… however, it seems that she might now be staying there indefinitely…

“I love Coronation Street. I still do and I always will,” Beverley told the Sunday Express magazine. “But sometimes it’s just not your turn on the merry-go-round.

“It was a massive decision for me to make, but I believe I did it for all the right reasons.

“I felt Liz had run her course. I’d hate to cheat any fans out there who were waiting and hoping for something amazing to happen to her, I felt like she’d lost her way.

“I was actually toying with the idea of going back to film an exit, but was worried they wouldn’t be able to do Liz justice under current Covid restrictions. I want to preserve her.”

A new chapter

Most recently Beverley joined the 2020 I’m A Celebrity line up where she spent three weeks in a Welsh castle keeping us entertained with her hilarious stories around the campfire.

But having time away from the cobbles appears to have helped Beverly come to terms with the fact she won’t be returning as Liz…

“Considering the current climate for actors, it’s unsurprising that everyone told me to go back and take the money, but that’s just not me. I have to earn my pay.

“The pandemic has given me time to assess how I feel about everything and I’m sure that my time on the cobbles is up.”

A tragic end for Liz?

Having made peace with the fact she won’t be filming Liz’s exit, Beverley has admitted that she wouldn’t mind her character being killed off-screen…

“I would have loved it if Liz and Jim had got back together. Even if they ended up heading off into the sunset together, you’d know there would be drama beforehand.

“Sadly, you can’t decide your own storylines and since I’m not going to film an exit they could even kill me off-screen. If they do I’ll accept it with grace.

“I’ve thought long and hard about this and I know that this time I’ve shut the door on Coronation Street forever.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.