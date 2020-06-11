Coronation Street: Car crash HORROR revealed!

Whose life will be in danger?

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased a forthcoming storyline in which a car crash will leave two characters’ lives in jeopardy.

The soap boss made the announcement during an online news conference, in which he discussed the challenges to filming in the COVID-19 era.

Coronation Street was forced to temporarily cease production back in March, when the country went into lockdown. Filming has now resumed, with a series of strict health and safety protocols in place.

With reference to the two metre social distance rule, MacLeod said that camera trickery would be used, where necessary, to make characters look like they’re closer together, and gave the forthcoming car crash as an example.

“We are embarking on our first post-pandemic car stunt,” he revealed.

“It’s two people in particular jeopardy, who look like they’re on top of each other.

“There will be cheating when a character is knocked out of the way of a vehicle. There are ways of cheating that so it looks like there is physical contact.”

MacLeod announced last month that Coronation Street would reference Coronavirus in future storylines; arguing that Weatherfield would be a “fantasy land” if the virus did not exist there.

But he insists that COVID-19 will not dominate the drama, and will be handled, instead, with a “light touch,” for instance by showing characters hand-washing, and having eateries like Roy’s Rolls and The Bistro doing takeaway food only.

“Episodes airing on 24th July are the first ones which acknowledge the pandemic,” he adds. “It’s like the flip of a switch. I think the audience understands, and will go with it.

“Very quickly, we’re into a post pandemic world. I am sure there will be continuity comments, but we have a mature audience who will understand.”