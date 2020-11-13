Coronation Street casts Charlotte Jordan as Jenny’s step daughter Daisy

Here comes trouble!

Coronation Street has cast Charlotte Jordan as Jenny’s step daughter Daisy, the soap announced today.

The 25-yer-old star will come into the soap later this year as Daisy Midgeley, the daughter of Jenny’s ex husband who she raised as a teen.

The pair were close, but all that seems to have changed when Jenny’s son died and her marriage broke down. Jenny left her old life behind, but it looks like her past is about to catch up with her.

Jenny is expected to play a big part in the soap in the run up to Christmas and this latest addition is sure to cause her trouble.

She’s initially thrilled when Daisy arrives on the Street to visit, after all the pair have aways kept in touch.

However the soap teases that “as she makes herself at home in the Rovers it soon becomes clear that there’s a lot more to Daisy than her sweet name suggests”.

Coronation Street adds: “Daisy is full of fun and a serious minx to boot, the residents of Wetherfield better watch out!”

Producer Iain MacLeod explains: “Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first, but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her. She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about – although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat. Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

Charlotte, who was in the Netflix drama Free Rein, said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times. Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye. I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.