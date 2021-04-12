Paul Opacic played Kim Tate's husband in Emmerdale...

Coronation Street fans will see a familiar face on their screens in coming weeks as Paul Opacic joins the cast.

The former Emmerdale star, who played Kim Tate’s husband, Steve Marchant, between 1996 and 1999, has been cast as Corey Brent’s father in Coronation Street according to The Sun.

It has been reported that Paul will be playing a new villain on the cobbles called Stefan – Corey’s rich businessman father.

Until now the father of teenager Corey has remained unseen, however that is all set to change in the coming weeks when Stefan arrives in Weatherfield to cause trouble.

Here comes trouble

According to The Sun, Sefan’s arrival will cause huge drama for Dev Alahan when he gets involved in his son Corey’s relationship with Dev’s daughter, Asha.

Fans have watched in horror as Asha returned to her controlling ex-boyfriend after splitting recently with Nina Lucas.

But Stefan’s arrival will see a new chapter in Asha’s life when he buys Nick Tilsley and Leanne Battersby’s apartment for her and Corey to live in together.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Stefan is going to cause chaos on the cobbles this year and give Dev major headaches.

“If viewers think Corey is bad, wait to see what kind of monster created him.”

What else has Paul Opacic been in?

Not only did Paul play Emmerdale’s Steve Marchant, but he also went on to star in Hollyoaks as Carl Costello between 2010 and 2018.

He has also appeared in TV shows like Heartbeat, Doctors, Peak Practice, Cold Feet, Holby City, Waterloo Road and Bad Girls.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

This week will see an extra hour-long episode added on Tuesday following scheduling changes made last week for coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh – see our TV Guide for full listings.