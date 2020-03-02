There's a familiar face returning to Coronation Street in the coming weeks...

Coronation Street has confirmed that actress Julia Goulding, better known to soap fans as Shona Ramsey, has returned to filming following a break from the soap for maternity leave.

Julia welcomed her first child, Franklin Wolf Silver, into the world at the end of November last year with husband Ben Silver.

But on screen, things have been far from happy for Julia’s cobbles alter ego, Shona, as she struggles to regain her memory after being shot by Derek Milligan in the terrifying Christmas Day episodes.

Coronation Street fans will remember that Shona was left fighting for her life in a coma following the shock shooting, and when she eventually woke up she failed to recognise her husband, David Platt.

Since regaining consciousness, Shona has been moved to a specialist unit in Leeds, where she has refused to let David visit her.

But it seems there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for the recently-married pair with Shona heading back to our screens soon.

The official Coronation Street Twitter account shared a sneaky video of Julia back filming, compete with her red Coronation Street puffer jacket that cast wear between takes to keep warm…

Fans were thrilled by the social media post, commenting how much they had missed David’s other half and that they are looking forward to seeing Shona back on screen.

But does Shona coming back to the cobbles mean that the character will finally start to recognise her family?

At the time of her shooting, doctors warned David that it could take a year for Shona to regain any memory of her life before the incident. But could she defy the odds and make a speedier recovery?

Or is Shona going to return without knowing who her own husband is?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.