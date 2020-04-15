Corrie filming has been stopped due to the pandemic

In sad news for soap fans, filming for Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and various other famous telly serial dramas was halted last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Production for the iconic British programmes was put on pause until further notice, leaving loyal viewers deeply missing them.

Thanks to the backlog of pre-filmed instalments of shows, Corrie, Emmerdale and EastEnders have still been keeping their storylines on air for as long as possible, by mixing up it’s scheduling and spreading the episodes out.

Now, it’s been reported that it’s unlikely life on the cobbles will reference the world’s health crisis when filming for Coronation Street kicks off again, in light of the fact the pre-filmed episodes have, understandably, never mentioned it before.

An insider told The Sun Online, “They were finishing scenes that had already been written, so there are no references to social distancing and the like.

“As the episodes won’t air until the summer they wouldn’t have known and still don’t know now – what the situation is going to be by then.

“Once production begins again then the writers can decide how to reference the pandemic – hopefully in the past tense.”

Soap land fanatics have been taking to social media to beg that the stripped down telly timetable is altered to include fictional drama fix on Thursdays.

EastEnders is currently being shown on Monday and Tuesday evenings while Corrie and Emmerdale Cover Wednesday and Fridays, leaving Thursday nights soap-less.

‘Ugh, so on Monday they have #Corrie, #Emmerdale & #EastEnders but on a Thursday they have none. Why not spread them out @BBC@ITV?,’ one wrote on Twitter.

‘Pls can we move one of the soaps JUST ONE to a Thursday so that all days are catered for #EastEnders #Corrie #Hollyoaks #emmerdale,’ agreed another.