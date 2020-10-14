Coronation Street couple Billy and Paul torn apart after THIS shock twist?

Coronation Street couple Billy and Paul will be put to the ultimate test next week...

Coronation Street couple Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman will see their relationship hit the rocks next week when Todd Grimshaw does his best to split them up.

Fans of the soap will know that Todd and Billy have got history after sharing a serious relationship in the past.

But while Billy might have moved on with Paul, it seems seeing Todd again has got under his skin.

Here comes trouble

The drama starts next week when Billy comes face-to-face with his ex for the first time in three years.

While Billy tries to get his head around seeing his old flame again, Todd doesn’t waste any time causing trouble between Billy and Paul.

Paul is clearly rattled after meeting the man his boyfriend was once in love with, but Billy is adamant that his feelings for Todd are in the past.

Todd is clearly enjoying coming between Paul and Billy though and continues to stir up drama.

However, it is only when Billy confronts him about his actions that Todd admits that he still has feelings for him.

Todd’s confession

Billy is floored by Todd’s revelation, but he’s determined that Paul is the man for him, even as Todd reminds him of how good they used to be together.

Billy refuses to be swayed by Todd, but is is clear that his ex has hit a nerve as he walks away with tears in his eyes.

With Todd so clearly determined to split Billy and Paul up, can the pair make a stand against him?

Or has seeing Todd again brought back memories for Billy that he had been able to keep hidden until now?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Check out our Coronation Street spoilers page for more news!