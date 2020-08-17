Lucy Fallon is about to take on the challenge of a lifetime...

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon is set to take on a gruelling rowing challenge in new TV show, Don’t Rock the Boat.

Lucy, who is best known to soap fans as Weatherfield’s Bethany Platt, has joined a whole host of other famous faces in the gruelling ITV reality programme.

Don’t Rock the Boat will see 12 celebrities testing out their sea legs as they compete in one of the toughest TV shows yet.

Rowing their way to victory

The five-part series will be based around some of the most beautiful parts of Britain’s shorelines.

But the celebrities won’t have time to take in the view, because they will be facing wind and waves as they row across the sea.

The celebrities will be travelling more than 500 grilling miles, as teams battle to win the impressive costal race.

Among the other celebrities taking part are Love Island star Jack Fincham, I’m a Celebrity star Fleur East and Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles.

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, and model Jodie Kidd will also be on the show.

But Lucy isn’t the only soap star taking on the huge challenge because former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas is also joining the team.

Also starring is Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis OBE, Olympic World and European Champion cyclist Victoria Pendleton, YouTube star Joe Weller, and politician Tom Watson.

Freddie will be presenting

Hosting the action will be sporting legend Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu.

Speaking of presenting the new ITV show, Freddie said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers, so I’m pleased I’ll be spending most of my time on dry land… hopefully!”

Don’t Rock the Boat will air this autumn on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).