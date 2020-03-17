Finally, some good news...

ITV bosses have confirmed that Coronation Street and Emmerdale will carry on with their filming schedule despite the latest coronavirus update.

The country might be facing lockdown as new coronavirus measures are announced by the government, but thankfully we will still have soaps to look forward to as ITV bosses announce they are still currently filming.

An ITV spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows across our production.

“Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we are taking the appropriate steps.

“We’ve looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we’re confident that we’re able to continue with our filming schedule.

“In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected.”

This latest news comes after ITV announced earlier this week that they would be using their TV shows to remind people about the importance of washing their hands.

An ITV insider said: “Because we script and shoot so far in advance, we don’t generally reflect contemporary issues.

“However, we are going to use the soaps to remind people of important public health issues such as the need to wash their hands.

“We’ll try and do more messages going forward.”

It has also been reported in the press that BBC are currently still filming EastEnders scenes amid coronavirus concerns. Please note EastEnders is now on at the later time of 8pm this evening.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.