Coronation Street and Emmerdale will air nostalgic spin-offs

Are you ready to relive some iconic moments?

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will air some classic shows over summer.

The special programmes have been commissioned to air alongside new episodes of the ITV soaps.

Viewers will be able to tune into three new programmes, each focusing on different aspects.

The first has a working title of Coronation Street Memorable Moments, and will be narrated by comedian Jason Manford.

This special will look back at 60 years of life on the cobbles, with specially selected highlights.

The memorable moments will include weddings, villains, scandals, partnerships and famous faces.

Coronation Street has seen over 130 weddings and plenty of scheming characters, so there’ll be lots to look forward to.

The next is Coronation Street Icons, focusing on the soap’s most legendary characters.

Presented by Shelley Unwin actress Sally Lindsay, the special will celebrate some of Corrie’s longest-serving characters.

It will focus on characters such as Ken Barlow, Sally Metcalfe and Roy Cropper.

Emmerdale fans will also get one special to enjoy over summer, Emmerdale Family Trees.

The new series will be narrated by Megan Macey actress Gaynor Faye.

As you can expect, it will focus on the Dales most iconic families.

Cast members past and present will discuss families such as the Dingles, the Sugdens and the Tates.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said “Not only will new episodes of the soaps continue in the schedules, we now have these new specials to join them and entertain viewers.

“Both soaps have a rich history and we’ve delved into the archives with these new programmes to celebrate that.”

Tom McLennan, Director of ITV Studios Entertainment North adds, “It has been a joy and a privilege to delve into the archives of the nation’s favourite soaps.

“The characters and storylines are as gripping today as they were then and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate them.”