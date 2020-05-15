Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume filming next month

The ITV soaps are heading back to set...

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will start filming again in June after pausing due to lockdown.

Following news that EastEnders would return in the summer, ITV’s soaps will be following in their footsteps.

A new plan has been created by ITV bosses to ensure everyone on set is as safe as possible.

These new rules will include staying two metres apart and filming in smaller groups.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale both stopped filming on March 23rd after lockdown was enforced.

A source told The Sun that both soaps were running out of episodes after making the decision to run on a reduced schedule.

They said, “ITV are sure they’ve come up with a solution to keep everyone safe. Production is starting up again in June.”

“Emmerdale is being used as the benchmark for safety guidelines as they have a lot of space and it’s the perfect location to put the social distancing measures into practice. Everyone will be adhering to social ­distancing and scenes will be filmed with smaller groups.

The source added, “The teams will be able to film in certain ways which will minimise distancing. The scripting teams are working on creating storylines with fewer characters.”

An ITV spokeswoman also commented on the decision to resume filming the soaps.

She said, “The health and wellbeing of our people and those who work with us has always been our highest priority.

“We are in the final ­stages of working with others across the industry on a return-to-production protocol and we’re in active discussions with the Government on this.”

Soaps have been massively impacted by lockdown, but these measures will ensure that fans can get their regular fix.

We can’t wait!

Main pic Getty.