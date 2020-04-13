DELIGHT for Coronation Street fans as THIS familiar face joins the cast

There's a new character heading for Coronation Street, but where have you seen this familiar face before?

It has been announced that renowned actor Tony Maudsley has joined the cast of Coronation Street.

His character will have a strong connection to Weatherfield right from the off, because Tony will be playing the son of former Coronation Street favourite, Archie Shuttleworth.

Fans of the soap will remember Archie was the undertaker friend of Audrey Roberts who left his £80,000 life savings to her when he died off screen in 2018.

The character, played by legendary actor and comedian Roy Hudd, appeared in the soap between 2002 and 2010.

Roy sadly passed away following a short illness just last month, aged 83.

Tony Maudsley, who will be familiar to TV fans for playing Kenneth du Beke in ITV comedy series Benidorm, is reportedly set to start filming with the Coronation Street cast when production resumes, according to The Sun.

The soap is currently taking a break in filming because of the current social distancing advice put in place by the government following the coronavirus outbreak.

But while Tony’s new role might have been postponed because of the virus, he still took to Twitter to confirm the news for fans.

Along with a picture of the article about his new job in the newspaper, the actor wrote: “Yes, I can indeed confirm this to be true. I’m chuffed to be staying at my ITV home and heading to Weatherfield and I for one, couldn’t be happier.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of my favourite show. Here’s to the next exciting chapter!”

A Coronation Street source reportedly told the newspaper: “The bosses are really excited about Tony joining the soap, he’s a great comedy actor and created one of Benidorm’s most loved characters in Kenneth.”

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.