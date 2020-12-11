Coronation Street fans have been left confused after tonight’s hour-long episode saw the fire that Geoff started on Wednesday’s episode mysteriously vanish.

Fans watched in horror earlier this week as Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) cornered Yasmeen (Shelley King) in number 6 and locked the doors, before drenching the place in lighter fluid and setting it alight.

Yasmeen was forced to race upstairs and climb out of a window and onto the roof to escape the blaze, only for Geoff to follow her.

Fans will know that Geoff then plunged to his death, leaving Alya and Yasmeen still clinging on.

But when Ryan came to their aid in tonight’s episode, fans were confused that he managed to get through the blaze.

Where’s the fire?

There was barely a mention of the fire throughout the whole episode, and by the time Sally and Tim made their way up to the roof to coax Yasmeen down, the fire seemed to have mysteriously vanished.

As the police and ambulance service arrived at the scene, there wasn’t a fire engine in sight and fans were quick to point out the mystery…

Once Yasmeen eventually came down from the roof thanks to Tim, the police arrived to question her.

Thankfully she was only be questioned as a witness, and no one is blaming Yasmeen for Geoff’s death like she thought they might.

Adam attacked!

But while Yasmeen’s ordeal might finally be over now that Geoff is gone, it seems Adam Barlow’s nightmare is only just beginning.

As the shocking news about his and Carla’s night of passion made waves, Adam was brutally attacked in the Bistro.

But who could hate Adam so much they want him dead?

The suspects for the crime have been lined up as Sarah, Carla, Peter and Gary… but could there be someone else involved?

And, more to the point, will Adam live to find out who attacked him?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.