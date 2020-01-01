Coronation Street fans BEG soap boss to make THIS couple have an AFFAIR after shocking scenes tonight

Coronation Street fans are loving Paula Martin and Tracy Barlow together...

Coronation Street’s New Year’s Day special has left fans thrilled as Paula Martin’s revealed as the mystery person Tracy Barlow has cheated on husband Steve McDonald with… and viewers are calling for more scenes between the shock pairing.

Fans watched Tracy get let down by Steve on New Year’s Eve as he chose to work the night shift in the cab office instead of taking her out to a gig.

Tracy was disappointed at being let down by her husband, especially after he lied that Tim was too sick to work, only for her to then find out from Sally that there was nothing wrong with Tim, and Steve had offered him the night off.

Drowning her sorrows in tequila in the Rovers, Tracy was determined to see 2019 out in style, and that’s exactly what she did as she ended up drunkenly going home with lawyer Paula.

There have been rumours that Tracy was going to cheat on Steve circling for months, but tonight’s episode of Coronation Street confirmed that Tracy’s New Year fling was with Paula as the florist woke up in her bed at the start of the hour-long special.

While Paula clearly found the whole thing amusing, especially when Tracy’s daughter Amy popped round to her flat to drop off some work papers, almost catching her mum red handed.

But Tracy failed to see the funny side, knowing that her marriage was at stake. But unluckily for Tracy, it didn’t take Amy long to put two and two together and work out that her mum had been doing the dirty with Paula.

However, while a horrified Amy vowed to tell Steve everything if Tracy didn’t come clean herself, fans were loving the scenes between Tracy and Paula and have begged soap bosses for more scenes between the pair…

With Steve set to find out in the coming weeks that Tracy has cheated on him, could the pair find their marriage on the rocks leading to Tracy finding comfort in Paula’s arms?

Or is this just going to be yet another setback in the world of Steve and Tracy?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.