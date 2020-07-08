Nothing gets past eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans...

It wasn’t just Leanne Battereby’s heartbreak over her son Oliver that got Coronation Street fans talking tonight.

They were also fixated on the fact Imran Habeeb was sporting a very smart new haircut.

Fans have watched Leanne struggling to come to terms with Oliver’s devastating mitochondrial disease diagnosis, and the more she grieves the more she is pushing away those she loves.

Leanne at breaking point

The terrified mum was understandably devastated to be given the news her son has a terminal illness.

Most recently she clashed with sister Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) as she tried to help.

Fans will know Toyah has struggled to have a family of her own, and on Monday night Leanne told her sister she should be grateful that she can’t have kids because of the heartache they bring.

Toyah was heartbroken, but of course won’t let Leanne know that.

Instead it was left up to Imran to come and see Leanne and pull her up on her harsh words.

Imran to the rescue

Fans were loving the fact Imran was there to stand up for Toyah, hailing him the perfect boyfriend.

But that wasn’t the only thing that got them in a frenzy.

Viewers also noticed that Charlie De Melo, the actor who plays Imran, had returned to work from lockdown with new hair.

They took to Twitter to share their appreciation…

Coronation Street fans will know that lots of soap cast members recently used their time away from filming to try out new looks.

Charlie was no different, and he shaved his hair when the barber shops closed for lockdown, making the most of the fact he wouldn’t have to worry about continuity in Coronation Street for a few months.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.