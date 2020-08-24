Fans think he looks like a different person!

Tonight’s Coronation Street was packed full of drama as Billy Mayhew and Sean Tully searched for missing Todd Grimshaw.

But it wasn’t the potential trouble Todd had got himself in that had fans talking on social media, it was police officer Craig Tinker’s huge transformation.

Colson’s amazing transformation

The character has emerged from lockdown looking like a totally new person after actor Colson Smith has lost a huge amount of weight over recent months.

Fans of the actor will have seen on his social media page that he started a new fitness training programme earlier this year, and his hard work is certainly paying off.

But while we have seen Colson’s weight loss happening behind the scenes, his new slimline figure is only just starting to appear on screen as post-lockdown episodes are aired.

As Craig chatted to Sean and Billy about Todd’s whereabouts tonight, the police officer was looking very trim in his uniform, and fans were totally distracted by his transformation.

Some fans even called the character unrecognisable…

Fans were also left wondering why no one had mentioned Craig’s new look on screen… especially after Dev was seen sporting a new post-lockdown beard last week which got a special mention.

But it seems Billy and Sean are more worried about finding Todd after reporting him missing to the police.

Craig’s got insider info

But while the police were cagy about Todd’s whereabouts, Craig revealed to the pair that Todd was no longer on the run like they believed.

However, as Billy pointed out, if Todd is a free man, why hasn’t he got in touch with Eileen?

Knowing Todd wasn’t wanted by the police any more only seemed to confirm the pair’s fears that he was in some sort of trouble.

But is he really in danger?

Or is there another reason he doesn’t want to be found?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for listings.