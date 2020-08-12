One Coronation Street fan was watching very closely to the latest episode of the soap...

An eagle-eyed Coronation Street fan has spotted Dev Alahan is selling Sainsbury’s own brand instant coffee in his shop.

The fan, who must have been watching very closely on Monday night, took to social media to share his findings.

Other viewers were also quick to comment.

While Dev’s corner shop has always sold a number of branded items, it’s unlikely that a corner shop would sell own brand items from big supermarket chains in real life.

The keen fan Tweeted… “Just reported Dev Alahan to Trading Standards for reselling Sainsbury’s coffee in his #corrie Coronation Street shop”

Another fan seemed to have also spotted the blunder, tweeting: “Sainsbury’s coffee (next to the Kenco) #Corrie“

Coronation Street fans were quick to reply to the tweet.

One viewer messaged: “They must have a Sainsbury’s near the studios I’ve noticed the mugs they use have Sainsbury’s written on the bottom as well”

Another fan added: “Well spotted!”

The scene appeared on Monday night’s trip to Weatherfield as Sally Metcalfe popped into Dev’s shop for some essentials.

As she bumped into Alya Nazir in the corner shop, the pair chatted about Yasmeen and how she was fairing in hospital.

But as the characters were talking about ways Alya could raise the funds to buy evil Geoff Metcalfe out of his share of Speed Daal, fans were distracted by the coffee aisle.

Down to Alya’s right hand side sat some Sainsbury’s Rich Roast Instant Coffee Granules.

But this isn’t the first time Dev’s shop has come under the scrutiny of fans.

Back in November last year fans noticed that the shop keeper was selling empty bottles of milk in his chiller cabinet.

Once again they took to Twitter to point out the blunder.

It seems not a lot gets past soap fans!

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.