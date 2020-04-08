Coronation Street fans in tears as THIS cobbles ‘icon’ dies unexpectedly

Life will never be the same for the Barlows...

Coronation Street fans have been left distraught after tonight’s episode saw Ken Barlow’s beloved dog Eccles die suddenly.

The heartbreaking scenes came as the episode opened with Emma Brooker having a heart-to-heart with the dog about her disastrous love life.

But little did she know, her doomed romances were soon to become the least of her worries.

As Emma took little Eccles out for a walk, Dev noticed that Eccles didn’t look herself, leaving Emma with no option but to take her to the vet without Ken around.

But when she got there, it was bad news.

After doing some tests the vets found that Eccles had a tumour, and despite them trying to operate on Ken’s canine friend, they discovered that the tumour had spread and there was nothing more they could do.

But with none of the Barlows answering the phone, poor Emma was given the horrendous task of deciding Eccles’ fate.

As Eccles passed away after 15 years of being on our screens, Coronation Street fans were left bereft that the soap was losing one of its much-loved characters.

In fact, viewers were so distraught Eccles was even trending on Twitter…

Long-time fans of Coronation Street will remember that Ken inherited Eccles from Blanche 10 years ago when she left him the dog in her will.

Since then Eccles and Ken have been inseparable, until he made the shock decision to leave the cobbles and move to Stillwaters luxury retirement apartments, where sadly pets weren’t allowed.

Ken missed his dog too much though and tried to sneak her into his apartment recently, only to be slapped with a huge fine by his new nemesis Charles.

However, it seems that Ken and Eccles didn’t have long left together anyway, and by the time he finally arrived at the vets in tonight’s episode, poor Eccles had already passed away.

How will the Barlows cope without their beloved pet?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.