Fans are questioning Craig Tinker's job in the police...

Coronation Street fans have even left confused after watching a scene that saw Craig Tinker deliver surprise news about Kel Hinchley’s death.

Viewers have seen Billy Mayhew left with the unenviable job of breaking the news to Paul Foreman that Kel’s body had been found in the canal.

Paul understandably struggled with the news that the man who made his life hell for so many years was dead, leaving Billy worried.

But the more that Paul struggled, the more oddly he behaved, leaving Billy worried that perhaps his boyfriend knew more about Kel’s death than he was letting on.

Clearly concerned that Paul might have killed Kel, Billy has been panicking.

Paul’s off the hook

But to everyone’s relief it was revealed in last night’s Coronation Street that Kel died after hitting his head.

Local bobby Craig visited Paul and Billy to tell them the police were no longer treating Kel’s death as suspicious.

However, instead of being pleased that Paul was off the hook, fans were more distracted by the fact Craig seems to be the only policeman in Weatherfield…

Craig was later seen with Kirk as he tried to work out there he knew Daniel’s friend, Nicky from.

Clearly Craig and Nicky’s paths had crossed at some point thanks to his career in the police, but he was struggling to place her after seeing her out of context.

Elsewhere in Weatherfield…

Also in last night’s Coronation Street, Steve was seen worrying that Leanne was clinging onto false hope after lying to the consultant in Germany about Oliver’s condition.

Elsewhere, Abi bit the bullet and told Kevin about her addiction demons, and Nick confessed to Sarah that he has got a 9-year-old son.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.