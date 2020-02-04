Last night's Coronation Street made uncomfortable viewing, leaving fans to take to social media to share their horror...

Coronation Street fans have been disturbed after watching Geoff Metcalfe’s continuing abuse towards Yasmeen Nazir.

Viewers have seen Geoff’s appalling treatment of his wife get darker and darker over recent weeks, and as his coercive behaviour and manipulation towards Yasmeen continues, fans have admitted it makes for uncomfortable viewing.

But last night saw Geoff’s abuse take a sinister turn when a magic trick went wrong in front of a live audience, leaving Geoff to feel like a laughing stock.

The trouble started when Yasmeen agreed to go for a massage with Alya, and jealous Geoff put a stop to her plans by lying that Emma couldn’t be his assistant in his magic show and that he needed Yasmeen to step in.

While Yasmeen was reluctant to get in a small box for the trick given her claustrophobia, she didn’t have a lot of choice as Geoff manipulated her and soon she found herself dressed in sequins and in front of a live audience.

But as the trick went wrong, Geoff was quietly seething and despite putting on a smile for the crowd, to was clear that Yasmeen was in a lot of trouble.

When the pair got home later Yasmeen knew that she was in Geoff’s bad books, and as soon as Tim was out of the way, Geoff lashed out, fuming about the fact his botched trick was all over the internet.

To get revenge, not only did Geoff film a terrified Yasmeen as he was goading her, threatening to put the video online and see how she liked it, but he also refused to eat the dinner she had cooked and sent her out in the rain for chips.

But as Geoff’s behaviour towards his wife gets worse, fans are struggling to see Yasmeen suffering…

With Geoff’s abuse only set to get worse later this week when he locks Yasmeen in the magician’s box and heads off to the pub, how much more will Yasmeen be able to take before she tells someone what she is going through?

Could Geoff’s true colours soon be revealed?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.