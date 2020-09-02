Coronation Street fans FUMING as evil Geoff picks his next victim

Geoff's up to his old tricks once again...

Coronation Street fans have been left on the edges of their seats tonight after evil Geoff Metcalfe pushed poor Alya Nazir to the brink.

Fans of Coronation Street will know that Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) abused and manipulated Alya’s gran, Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), for months before pushing her to the point there she snapped.

As a result she is now in prison awaiting her trial for attempted murder after attacking Geoff with a broken wine bottle in self defence.

However, while Yasmeen’s friends and family have worked out she is the innocent one, Geoff has been playing the victim ever since.

But tonight saw history repeat itself when Geoff turned on Alya, pushing her to the same point that her gran found herself at all those months ago.

After tormenting Alya at Speed Daal for weeks, Geoff went one step further this week and applied for an alcohol licence for the restaurant.

But despite Alya being completely against the idea, he then went on to order in wine and beer, leaving her fuming.

But Geoff’s manipulation didn’t end there.

He also rang around all the staff and cancelled their shifts, knowing it would leave Alya to cope at the restaurant alone.

But this was one act of malice too many for Alya and she broke down at the end of tonight’s episode, leaving fans fearing for her…

Tim and Geoff got to the restaurant just as Alya was hitting rock bottom, and while Geoff played the victim again, Alya ended up brandishing a broken wine bottle at him – just like Yasmeen did.

But will Geoff just use her meltdown to his advantage?

Or will Tim finally see his dad for the nasty piece of work he really is?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.