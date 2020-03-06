Daniel Osbourne and Beth Tinker both departed the cobbles tonight...

Tonight’s Coronation Street saw Weatherfield favourites Beth Tinker and Daniel Osbourne exit the cobbles… but fans think they have worked out the real reason for their departure.

Coronation Street viewers were surprised to see Beth and Daniel exit the cobbles tonight, both heading for Scotland in a bid to help Daniel get his head straight after Sinead Tinker’s untimely death last year.

Soap fans have watched widow Daniel try and patch over his grief by starting a romance with Bethany Platt, only for her to leave the cobbles this week as Daniel continues to mourn the wife that he lost too soon.

However, Daniel hasn’t been coping well since Bethany left and his family are worried that he needs professional help if he is going to get his head together for Bertie’s sake.

As Peter, Ken and Tracy all made the decision to send Daniel off to Scotland to a retreat that will help him face his grief, Daniel was adamant that he wouldn’t be going because he couldn’t leave Bertie.

But surprisingly, Beth offered her services, offering to go to Scotland with Daniel and stay close to Daniel’s retreat with Bertie so that he could still see him every day while he recovered.

Every Coronation Street fan knows there is no love lost between Beth and Daniel, and the pair have become particularly estranged since Sinead death… but in a shocking turn of events, they are now both en route to Scotland together.

But fans have worked out why Beth is so keen to leave the cobbles for a while… it is to give actress Lisa George, who plays Beth, a break from the soap so that she can take part in ITV skating show, Dancing On Ice…

Lisa has been taking part in the Sunday night ITV reality show since January, and was recently the seventh star to be voted off the show after a tense skate off.

Despite a few bumps and scrapes on the ice, Lisa has wowed fans and judges as she performed daring routines every week.

But now that Lisa’s Dancing On Ice journey is over, hopefully this means it won’t be long before she is back filming with Coronation Street soon.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.