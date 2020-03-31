Coronation Street fans in hysterics over THIS wardrobe blunder

Last night's Coronation Street has left fans amused...

Last night’s Coronation Street saw a baffling wardrobe choice that left fans in hysterics.

While the drama of the evening focused on David Platt and his downward spiral after his wife Shona asked for a divorce… Coronation Street fans were distracted by Gail’s choice of outfit for the day.

As she quizzed her son about what he was going to do about his doomed marriage, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gail was wearing an unfortunate combination of while shirt under a black jumper, making her look like she was wearing a dog collar.

Fans were quick to point out her wardrobe gaffe on social media, with many asking if she had taken on a new job as a vicar…

However, her outfit was soon the least of Gail’s worries when she discovered from Eileen that David has been trying to forget his marriage to Shona by getting flirty with Alina.

Gail was mortified to find out what her son had been getting up to in his spare time, and confronted him at home later that day.

But as usual David didn’t want to hear a lecture from his mum and stormed out of the house in a huff.

However, David’s new found love for daytime drinking soon left him in trouble when he was cornered by a gang of teenagers who threatened him for his wallet and phone.

David didn’t take the mugging seriously until one of the lads got out a knife, making the dad of two realise that this was no joke.

But will David be okay? Find out what happens on Wednesday.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.