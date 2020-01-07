Coronation Street fans are fuming after Jade Rowan breaks Tyrone and Fiz's family apart...

Last night’s Coronation Street left fans fuming after Jade Rowan’s evil plan saw Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs’ world turned upside as their daughters Hope and Ruby were taken away by social services.

Viewers will know that Jade is actually the daughter of Fiz’s late husband, John Stape, and she is out for revenge against the family, wanting to take her half sister Hope away from her parents.

However, while Hope now knows Jade is her sister, Fiz and Tyrone have no idea about Jade’s true identity and that she has been working her way between their family for months.

But things finally came to a head last night when social services told Fiz and Tyrone that they had been contacted by various medical professionals who had reported concerns about Hope’s wellbeing, and so both their daughters would be removed from the house while the investigation continued.

The parents were stunned by the news, but grateful when Kevin Webster stepped up and offered to have Hope and Ruby staying at his house a few doors down.

But despite the fact Kevin was doing his best to make things nice for the girls, Fiz was left traumatised by the whole thing, especially when she was told that any contact with her children would have to be done under supervision from now on.

As Fiz broken down in Tyrone’s arms, fans across the country took to social media to share their anger at Jade…

But while Fiz faces the fight of a lifetime to prove her innocence and get her girls back home where they belong, Jade’s vendetta against the family is far from over.

On location filming pictures have shown the family filming at court, but will this give Fiz the chance to prove that she has been set up, or will Fiz and Tyrone end up losing their children on a more permanent basis?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

