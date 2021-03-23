Coronation Street fans were left praising the emotional scene between Fiz and Tyrone...

Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to share their appreciation for a scene between Fiz Brown and Tyrone Dobbs last night.

The second of Monday night’s episodes saw Fiz finally discover Tyrone has feelings for Alina Pop after weeks for the pair flirting.

Fans of the soap will know that Alina and Tyrone shared a forbidden kiss last week, and now Fiz knows everything.

The gut-wrenching scene came after Fiz surprised her fiancé with news she had booked them a wedding in Greece.

But instead of Tyrone being happy, poor Fiz didn’t quite get the reaction she was hoping for.

Soon Tyrone realised he had some explaining to do, and the pair had a heart-to-heart back at home.

The scene between actors Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall left many fans praising the script writing and acting.

But they also pointed out that the scene reminded them of a classic Coronation Street episode…

Viewers were fuming with Tyrone as he mocked his life with Fiz and their two daughters, telling her that he wasn’t happy in the relationship any more.

The news hit Fiz like a ton of bricks after she told Tyrone she loved their life together.

But as Tyrone admitted he wanted more excitement in his life, it didn’t take Fiz long to work out he was talking about Alina.

By the end of the episode Tyrone had apologised to Fiz and promised that he wouldn’t see Alina again.

But is he making promises that he can’t keep?

As the pair try and patch up their relationship, can Fiz forgive Tyrone for his kiss with Alina?

And can Tyrone really turn off his feelings for Alina just like that?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.