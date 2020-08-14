Mary Taylor has had fans in stitches once again...

Tonight’s Coronation Street has got fans all talking about one thing… and that’s the brilliant Mary Taylor.

The character has always left fans laughing with her hilarious one liners and brilliant comedy timing, but tonight she outdid herself in a brilliant scene with Sean Tully.

After taking to Sean about her love for TV presenter Ben Shephard, Mary thrilled everyone with some classic Coronation Street comedy once again by showing off her new purchase.

As she visited Sean at work in Underworld clutching a brown Jiffy bag, Mary revealed her new online bargain – a blanket compete with Ben’s face printed all over it!

But while Sean struggled to show any enthusiasm over Mary’s bizarre new purchase, fans couldn’t get enough of the florist and her blanket…

But Mary and her blanket wasn’t the only drama happening on the cobbles tonight.

Also on tonight’s Coronation Street…

Maria and Gary’s wedding day also arrived… but while the bride was getting ready for her big day, the groom was more worried about keeping his killer past a secret.

While Maria has no idea that she is about to marry a murderer, Gary has told ex Sarah everything and is determined to make sure she doesn’t spill his secret.

However, as the pair talked about their feelings for one another, leading to a charged moment between them, David walked in.

But how much had he heard of their conversation?

Meanwhile, Bernie was on the warpath when she discovered Gemma was meeting with mean mum Vanessa.

And, Geoff’s true colours were revealed when Faye overheard him talking to Sally.

As he verbally lashed out at his daughter in law, Faye heard every vile word.

But will she believe his apologies? Or is someone else about to join team Yasmeen?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.