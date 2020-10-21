Coronation Street favourite Michelle retuned to the set earlier this week...

Coronation Street fans are convinced that former Weatherfield star Michelle Keegan might have accidentally revealed what happens in the soap’s 60th anniversary episodes.

The actress, who played Tina McIntyre between 2008 and 2014, recently returned to the set to visit her former colleagues.

While she was there, Michelle shared a picture of the cobbles with her social media followers, reminiscing about her time on the soap.

Her return to Weatherfield comes as the rest of the cast are filming Christmas episodes.

Storyline spoilers?

Fans have realised that Michelle’s behind the scenes picture could have inadvertently spoilt the outcome of the anniversary episodes.

The soap is set to celebrate 60 years of being on air at the beginning of December.

Cobbles villain Ray Crosby is planning to bulldoze the street in a bid to make way for a new business venture.

But could Ray’s plans to redevelop fall through at the last minute?

With the houses all still standing in Michelle’s photo, could Ray be thwarted at the last minute?

Ray’s redevelopment plan is already playing out on screen.

Not only does he already own several businesses on the street, but he has also managed to get Gary Windass on side.

Gary’s first job for Ray is to get the Platts to sell their house… but will he manage to persuade them?

