There's something strange going on in Gemma Winter's kitchen...

One Coronation Street fan was clearly watching very closely last night because they spotted props mysteriously switching places in last night’s double bill as Gemma Winter fought the baby blues.

While Gemma battled against her postnatal depression as she silently struggles to look after her quads, an eagle-eyed Coronation Street fan was shocked to see her kitchen appliances swapping places in her home.

The focus on Gemma’s washing machine came when she had a nightmare about getting up to feel little baby Aled in the night, only to accidentally put him in the washing machine with a load of dirty laundry.

Of course the whole thing was her mind playing tricks on her, but when Gemma woke to find Aled’s crib empty, she immediately feared the worst.

Thankfully Chesney had just got up with the baby to feed him whist Gemma slept a little longer, but the thought of harming her baby left Gemma terrified and more on edge than ever.

As the health visitor came to see Gemma, it was the perfect chance for Gemma to talk to someone about how she was feeling since the babies were born.

But not wanting anyone to think she couldn’t cope with four babies, Gemma kept her worries to herself.

But later Gemma struggled to cope as all the babies cried for their feed at the same time, one fan wasn’t focusing on Gemma’s bottle making, they were more interested in the fact her fridge freezer and washing machine seemed to swap places in the middle of the scene…

As Gemma continued to struggle in the second instalment of Monday night’s Coronation Street, there was more drama when she locked herself out of the house by accident… trapping all her babies alone inside.

Thankfully Bernie arrived and came to her daughter’s rescue, but will this be the wake up call Gemma needs to accept help?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.