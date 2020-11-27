Coronation Street fans have called tonight's episodes some of the saddest ever aired...

Coronation Street fans have been left utterly heartbroken after tonight’s double bill saw Oliver Battersby die with Leanne and Steve by his side.

Despite the fact Oliver has been poorly for a very long time and fans knew his end was near, didn’t make the devastating scenes any easier to watch.

Leanne dropped her court appeal in a bid to keep her son alive, after eventually realising the best thing for Oliver was to let him go.

Time to say goodbye

Oliver’s dad, Steve, had already come to the same heartbreaking conclusion, and tonight saw the pair say their final goodbyes to their three-year-old son.

Leanne tried to put off the inevitable by going home to get toys for Oliver to have with him, and then headed back to the flat again when she realised that Oliver needed his favourite pyjamas.

When she finally got back to the hospital, the doctors switched off Oliver’s life support machine, explaining to Leanne and Steve that Oliver wouldn’t feel a thing as he slipped away.

The heartbreaking scenes left fans across the country in floods of tears, with many fans saying they weren’t prepared for just how emotional it would be…

Fans call for Jane Danson to win awards

Jane Danson has won huge praise for her role as grieving mum Leanne.

As the second episode of the evening ended, she was seen sobbing into Oliver’s duvet as she lay on his bed, leaving fans with their hearts breaking for the character.

But were does the storyline go on from here?

Next week will see Leanne facing the prospect of organising Oliver’s funeral, while Steve struggles to cope with this grief in his own way.

Tune in on Monday at 7.30 to see how Leanne and Steve move forward following the most horrendous week of their lives.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.