Last night’s Coronation Street saw Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby told their three-year-old son, Oliver, has rare genetic disorder called mitochondrial disease.

The life-limiting illness has been the cause of Oliver’s seizures and recent hospital trips, but while Steve and Leanne were desperate to know what was causing their son’s health issues, this is the last thing they wanted to hear.

As Steve and Leanne struggled to process the horrifying information, Steve was left with more questions to ask, while Leanne went into denial.

The heartbroken mum couldn’t accept the fact her son’s life was being cut short and demanded a second opinion.

But sadly the second doctor confirmed the diagnosis and Steve and Leanne’s worlds fell apart all over again.

Fans were in tears last night as they watched the heartbreaking scenes unfold…

Back on the cobbles, Steve wanted to spend as much time with his son as he could.

But Leanne was understandably struggling and started to push everyone away from her.

Devastation hits the cobbles

Simon cooked a meal and Toyah came to offer her support, but their help was thrown back in their faces as Leanne took her devastation out on those closest to her.

But it’s not just Oliver’s parents who were left heartbroken by the news.

Emma (Alexandra Mardell) was also upset to learn Oliver will never recover, while Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Imran will be forced to put their fostering dreams on hold out of respect for Leanne.

The pair had finally got a date to face the fostering panel, but their dreams have been shelved for the time being, leaving them hit with a double dose of heartache.

