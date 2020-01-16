Coronation Street fans plead for ‘horrible accident’ to befall this VILE character

Viewers want to see the back of evil Geoff

Coronation Street fans have called for vile Geoff Metcalfe to suffer a “horrible accident” as his horrific abuse of Yasmeen Nazir continues.

And some viewers are even pleading for someone to murder Geoff, who stepped up his campaign of abuse towards Yasmeen in last night’s double bill of Corrie.

Evil Geoff (played by Ian Bartholomew) was once again seen forcing Yasmeen (Shelley King) to do the cleaning, sneeringly asking her if she was keeping up with the “cleaning schedule” he’d brutally imposed on her. In a horrible scene, Geoff then forced Yasmeen to smell his finger, as she looked worried about what his next act might be.

Meanwhile, a worried Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) popped around and asked her if Geoff is “that much of a monster” that Yasmeen couldn’t speak freely to her husband? Of course, viewers know he is a monster.

Geoff, who’s trying to isolate Yasmeen from her friends, then came back asking where his lunch was. “Will you stop hovering Yasmeen,” he barked at her, after she gave him some soup.

Coronation Street fans are appalled by Geoff’s behaviour and are hoping that he comes to a sticky end. “Please can a horrible accident happen to Geoff,” tweeted one, another said: “Isn’t it about time there was another tram accident in Coronation Street with one passenger on it… Geoff!”

And some even want Geoff murdered. “I wish someone would bump off.. the loathsome little man!,” declared one. Another said: “Windass mate, fancy committing another murder.”

Brian later confronted Geoff over his “controlling behaviour” only for devious Geoff to then claim that Yasmeen has a drinking problem. “Nobody knows this Brian, Yasmeen is an alcoholic,” lied Geoff.

And Brian seemed to be completely taken in by Geoff, even asking Peter Barlow for a word about alcoholism.

Geoff then spoke to Yasmeen about her drinking shortly before Peter Barlow arrived at the door.

Yasmeen’s “alcoholism” is Geoff’s latest sick ploy in his campaign to utterly control ever aspect of her life – he’s even taken her bank cards to stop her so-called drink problem. Where will this story go next?

Coronation Street continues on ITV.