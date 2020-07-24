Could there be more to Adam Barlow's obsession with uncovering Gary's crimes than meets the eye?

Eagle-Eyed Coronation Street fans are convinced they’ve predicted an unexpected future storyline between Adam Barlow and Gary Windass after spotting these clues in tonight’s episode.

Viewers watched in surprise tonight as Adam’s obsession with uncovering Gary’s dark secrets continued.

As Gary struggles to keep the fact he killed Rick Neelan a year ago under cover, Adam is sweet-talking Rick’s ex, Laura, to find out more dirt on Gary.

But there was trouble for Adam tonight when wife Sarah caught him flirting with Laura in his office.

As Sarah demanded to know what her husband was up to, it all got a bit awkward when Adam tried to pass Laura off as a client.

It was only once Laura had left the office after being thrown out by Sarah that the truth about who she really is was revealed.

Sarah was stunned that Adam is still trying to pin things on her ex, and she joked that his obsession with Gary was getting a bit out of hand.

But as Sarah made fun of the fact she thought Adam might have a crush on Gary, the comment wasn’t missed by Coronation Street fans and they have come up with a shocking new fan theory.

Viewers took to Twitter to suggest that maybe Sarah is right, and there is chemistry between Adam and Gary.

Some even going as far to suggest there could be a potential romance building between the pair…

While it seems more likely that Adam is just trying to protect his wife from her murdering ex, stranger things have happened in soaps.

As Sarah was accusing her husband of fancying her ex, Gary was across the cobbles losing it with Brian and Bernie.

After chasing them out of the woods where they’d gone with Brian’s metal detector to find Roman coins, Gary squared up to them on the street.

When they claimed it was their right to go hunting through the woods, Gary saw red and grabbed Brian’s metal detector and started smashing it into the floor.

Only when it was broken beyond repair did he regain his composure, leaving everyone else stunned by his outburst.

But while Brian told Gary that he needed to get professional help before he did something really bad, little did he know Gary’s anger was all down to him trying to protect his killer secret.

Just how far will Gary go next time his secret is threatened?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.