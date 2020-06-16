Coronation Street fans REJOICE after THIS shock twist aired last night

Geoff showed his true colours to Sally last night...

Last night’s Coronation Street saw Geoff Metcalfe up to his old tricks once again, but this time he was attempting to manipulate his daughter-in-law, Sally Metcalfe, and fans aren’t happy.

But as Geoff, played by Ian Bartholomew, tried to verbally attack Sally at work, she stood up to his vile ways, having seen his true colours weeks ago.

While everyone in the factory chatted about Geoff being the victim of a vile attack, Sally kept quiet about the fact she is firmly ‘Team Yasmeen’.

Ever since Yasmeen’s granddaughter, Alya, pointed out that Geoff has been abusing his wife for months, all the pieces fell into place for Sally.

Coronation Street viewers will know that Geoff’s wife Yasmeen, played by Shelley King, is currently in prison waiting for her trial for attempted murder.

Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff recently in self defence when his abuse turned sinister after a night out.

Since then Geoff has been playing the victim, and it is only recently that Alya has been able to get Yasmeen to see the extent of Geoff’s abuse.

Thankfully, Yasmeen gave a ‘not guilty’ plea in court recently… and now she is waiting for the trial that will decide her fate.

Trouble for Sally and Tim

However, Tim still believes his dad is innocent – and it is driving a wedge between him and Sally as the weeks go by.

Geoff twisted the knife during his chat with Sally, claiming that her taking sides with Yasmeen was having a bad affect on Tim’s health.

But Sally won’t stand for his gaslighting, and fans were loving seeing Sally’s feisty side last night…

But while Sally and Tim’s relationship is under threat thanks to Geoff’s lies, it seems the scales are set to fall from Tim’s eyes by the end of this week.

In Friday’s episode Tim will start to realise that his dad is far from Mr Popular… especially when Eileen admits that she doesn’t believe his version of events either.

But will Tim confront Geoff?

Or will this drama with his dad throw Tim’s wedding to Sally into jeopardy?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.