'Platt Chat' has got Coronation Street fans in a frenzy...

There was an iconic moment between siblings Sarah and David Platt in the latest episode of Coronation Street that has left fans thrilled.

The moment happened at the start of Friday night’s episode that saw David feeling down about the fact his wife Shona didn’t want him to be there when she came back to the cobbles for a visit.

Coronation Street fans will know that Shona lost her memory when she ended up in a coma after being shot back at Christmas.

While the shooting thankfully wasn’t fatal, Shona has faced a long and tough recovery since she ended up in hospital, and things aren’t getting any easier as she struggles to remember her life before the incident.

However, last week’s Coronation Street saw progress for the Platt family, who are desperate to have Shona home, when she agreed to come back for a visit to see if anything jogs her memory.

But sadly for David she didn’t want him there when she arrived, so he made himself scarce in Roy’s Rolls.

Sarah went to find her brother to let him know what time Shona would be arriving, and she quizzed him about why he wasn’t responding to any of her messages sent on their family WhatsApp group.

She asked him if he had his ‘Platt’ Chat’ muted again, who which David replied that he always had it muted because all it had on there was pictures of the kids and Gail.

Fans absolutely loved the mention of ‘Platt Chat’ and took to social media to share their joy at the thought of the Platt family all chatting amongst themselves on the messaging service…

But while fans couldn’t get enough of ‘Platt Chat’ Shona’s visit didn’t go quite to plan as she failed to remember anything or anyone on Coronation Street.

There was a glimmer of hope when she instinctively remembered where the tea bags were kept when she helped Gail make a cup of tea.

However, before anyone could read too much into the moment, Shona went missing after she went out to the Platt’s back garden to get some air.

Where has she gone? And will her memory start to come back now she has returned to her old home?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.