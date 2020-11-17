Coronation Street fans were surprised to see Gemma sporting a brand new look...

Coronation Street fans were stunned to see a new side to Gemma Winter in last night’s double bill.

Viewers have got used to seeing Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) in her regular clothes as she juggles being a mum to five children.

But last night saw Gemma letting her hair down for the evening as she enjoyed a night off from parenting.

A rare night out

The mum of quads headed to Speed Daal for Sean Tully’s make up party after being invited by Todd Grimshaw.

But it wasn’t the make up that got fans talking, it was Gemma’s glam look that had people chatting on social media.

Gone were Gemma’s trademark tracksuit bottoms and instead she was wearing a slinky mini skirt with a cropped top.

Clearly intent on making the most of her night out, Gemma had raided her make up bag and also had her hair in mini bunches to compete the look.

Fans took to Twitter to share their shock at how good the character looked…

Also at the party were Fiz Brown and Tyrone Dobbs.

While Tyrone was mainly there for the free fizz, he soon got into the spirit of things and let Fiz give him a make over with Sean’s make up products.

Sean was thrilled when Tyrone then bought some of the products for Fizz and their girls, excited that he had made his first sale.

Todd was slightly more sceptical about the whole thing, pointing out that Sean has got himself caught up in a pyramid scheme.

Soon Sean was trying to rope Gemma into becoming a sales rep like him, and with money tight at home, she was clearly tempted.

Will Gemma’s innocent night out out end up seeing her caught up in a dodgy business plan?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.