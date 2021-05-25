Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans spotted something familiar about Emma's new love interest...

Coronation Street fans were shocked to realise they recognised Emma Brooker’s new man in last night’s episode of the soap.

The first of Monday evening’s Coronation Street episodes saw Emma (Alexandra Mardell) struggling to get the beer barrels into the pub after a delivery.

But luckily for her, she had some help from a knight in shining armour who came to her rescue.

The pair soon got chatting and Emma landed herself a date with newcomer Curtis Delamere, who fans recognised as actor Sam Retford.

From Ackley Bridge for Weatherfield

Viewers knew Sam for his role in Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge, where he played Cory Wilson between 2017 and 2019.

The actor has also appeared in shows like Casualty, where he played a character called Tyler in 2019.

More recently Sam has played Joseph in BBC drama Death in Paradise.

Fans took to social media to share their surprise at spotting the familiar face in Coronation Street…

New romance for Emma?

While Emma was thrilled to land herself a date with the mysterious Curtis, her dad, Steve, was far from impressed.

It turns out that Curtis is the very same person who knocked Steve off his bike at a charity cycling event recently where Steve was trying to fundraise in memory of his late son, Oliver.

Curtis had apparently come to the cobbles to return Steve’s phone following the accident, but Steve wasn’t happy.

Not only that, but he also wasn’t happy to see Curtis was chatting up his daughter… putting a huge spanner in Emma’s date.

But has Steve scared Curtis off for good?

Or is the start of a new romance for unlucky-in-love Emma?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.