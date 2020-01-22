Coronation Street fans SICKENED as this legendary character makes a shocking decision

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Coronation Street fans aren't happy that David is shipping Max off to his grandma's...

Coronation Street fans were left upset earlier this week when David Platt made the shocking decision to send adoptive son, Max Turner, to live with Marion Logan… the schoolboy’s biological grandmother.

The shocking twist came after David learned that wife Shona would be transferred to a specialist unit in Leeds as she fights to recover from her Christmas Day shooting that has left her with serious brain damage.

Max goes to stay with Marion in Coronation Street ITV

David told Max that he would have to go and stay with Marion for a few nights a week from now on (Picture: ITV)

But while fans felt sorry for David having to make such a hard decision as he found himself being torn between his duties as a dad and also as a husband, they are convinced David should have put his kids first…

The pair had a heart-to-heart about Shona’s condition and David told Max that he would be spending a lot of his time in Leeds at his wife’s hospital bedside.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

And as David suggested Max go and stay with Marion for a while, poor Max wasn’t given much option and reluctantly agreed to the arrangement.

Max goes to stay with Marion in Coronation Street ITV

Max put on a brave face as Marion arrived to collect him (Picture: ITV)

As Marion arrived on Coronation Street to take Max back to her house, it was clear that Max was putting a brave face on the fact he was having to move out for a few nights a week for the foreseeable future.

He even asked if little sister Lily could come with him, but David told his son he felt Lily was too young and needed to stay at home with familiar surroundings.

Latest Stories

Max goes to stay with Marion in Coronation Street ITV

Despite saying he was fine with the new arrangement, it was clear Max didn’t want to go, and fans are fuming with David (Picture: ITV)

But after losing both his parents, just how much loss can poor Max take before he goes off the rails completely?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.