Coronation Street fans aren't happy that David is shipping Max off to his grandma's...

Coronation Street fans were left upset earlier this week when David Platt made the shocking decision to send adoptive son, Max Turner, to live with Marion Logan… the schoolboy’s biological grandmother.

The shocking twist came after David learned that wife Shona would be transferred to a specialist unit in Leeds as she fights to recover from her Christmas Day shooting that has left her with serious brain damage.

But while fans felt sorry for David having to make such a hard decision as he found himself being torn between his duties as a dad and also as a husband, they are convinced David should have put his kids first…

The pair had a heart-to-heart about Shona’s condition and David told Max that he would be spending a lot of his time in Leeds at his wife’s hospital bedside.

And as David suggested Max go and stay with Marion for a while, poor Max wasn’t given much option and reluctantly agreed to the arrangement.

As Marion arrived on Coronation Street to take Max back to her house, it was clear that Max was putting a brave face on the fact he was having to move out for a few nights a week for the foreseeable future.

He even asked if little sister Lily could come with him, but David told his son he felt Lily was too young and needed to stay at home with familiar surroundings.

But after losing both his parents, just how much loss can poor Max take before he goes off the rails completely?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.