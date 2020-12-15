Fans aren't happy with Carla after last night's episode of Coronation Street...

Coronation Street viewers have been left fuming with Carla Connor after she tampered with evidence that potentially linked Peter Barlow to Adam Barlow’s attack.

Fans watched in horror on Friday night when Adam was viciously attacked by a mystery figure while he drank alone in the Bistro.

Peter, Carla, Sarah and Gary have all been lined up as suspects, however some fans are convinced that Adam’s attack was a case of mistaken identity, and someone thought he was Ray.

But while everyone tries to cover their tracks as the police start their investigations, it seems Carla is convinced that Peter (Chris Gascoyne) could be guilty.

Covering their tracks

When Peter came home after being out all night with blood on his jumper, Carla immediately feared the worst and panicked that Peter was the one who left Adam for dead.

Despite Peter’s protests that he was innocent, Carla didn’t believe him and made it her mission to get rid of the evidence.

The police ask questions

While Peter was at the police station telling the police that he was drunk on a park bench the night before, Carla was pouring bleach on his jumper after finding it in the washing basket.

She then threw the evidence into a huge bin at the factory… making sure that no one saw her in the process.

But fans are fuming with Carla for not doing a proper job and dumping the tampered evidence where anyone could find it…

Peter was also annoyed with Carla for interfering… telling her that she has just made things worse for him.

Will Peter manage to prove to the police that he is innocent?

Or could he be lying about his whereabouts the night Adam was attacked?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.