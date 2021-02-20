Does Aggie Bailey share a dark past with her brother-in-law, Ronnie?

Coronation Street fans are convinced that there is a dark secret waiting to be uncovered after Ronnie Bailey arrived in Weatherfield last night.

Soap bosses have promised the new addition to the Bailey family is set to bring havoc to the cobbles, and before Ronnie had even arrived it was clear that Aggie didn’t want him near her family.

When Ed announced the news that his brother Ronnie was coming to visit, Aggie was far from impressed.

While Michael and James were thrilled at the prospect of seeing their Uncle Ronnie, Grace immediately picked up on the tension from Aggie.

Aggie on edge

Aggie admitted that she didn’t like Ronnie hanging around Ed because he had a habit of leading him astray.

But is that really all there is to it?

Coronation Street fans are convinced there is more to the story, and that Aggie could be hiding a huge secret.

Viewers took to social media in their droves predicting that Aggie and Ronnie could have history, with many guessing he might even be Michael’s dad…

Hiding a dark secret?

Aggie’s prediction that Ronnie would lead her husband astray were spot on, because just moments after he pulled up to the house in a fancy sports car, he’d dragged his brother off to the pub.

It wasn’t long before the whole family were joining them for a drink.

But while everyone else relaxed and welcomed Ronnie to their neighbourhood, it was clear Aggie was on edge.

She grilled Ronnie about what had brought him to Weatherfield, and he was very evasive with his answer.

Could fans be right and there is a lot more to their past than we know?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.