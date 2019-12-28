Coronation Street fans spot huge BLUNDER that makes NO sense as Michelle Connor exits the cobbles

Coronation Street viewers are adamant that Michelle Connor shouldn't have left when she did for one very good reason...

Last night’s Coronation Street saw legendary character Michelle Connor bid a sad farewell to her life in Weatherfield after 14 years on the cobbles. But fans have spotted there was one thing she failed to do before making her emotional exit…

Christmas has certainly been eventful in Weatherfield, with Robert Preston dead after being shot by a vengeful Derek Milliagn, and Shona Ramsey fighting for her life after being caught up in the siege drama too.

But while last night’s (Friday 27th December) Coronation Street saw a devastated David Platt told that Shona was more or less brain dead, Michelle was preparing to bid a final farewell to her friends and family before moving to Ireland for a fresh start.

After making the sickening discovery that slimy Ray was the one who had bought the Bistro, Michelle lashed out and started to trash the restaurant before her departure.

But thankfully Carla Connor was on hand to make her see sense, and soon Michelle was raising a toast to her time on the cobbles with her friends and family in the pub.

However, fans have noticed that she left before Robert’s funeral… and they’re not happy!

Despite the fact she hasn’t stuck around to see Robert laid to rest, fans were sad to see Michelle leave the cobbles after so long in Weatherfield.

After saying a sad goodbye to her boys, Michelle jumped into the back of a Streetcars taxi and was driven to the airport by Peter Barlow… heading for a new start over in Ireland.

But while fans know that this is an extended break for actress Kym Marsh, something tells us we will be seeing Michelle Connor and her shiny hair back on the cobbles in the not too distant future.

Coronation Street’s hour-long special airs at 8pm on ITV on New Year’s Day

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.