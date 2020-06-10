Paula Martin has made a surprise return to the cobbles...

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans were stunned to see Paula Martin back in Weatherfield after months away.

Viewers will remember that Paula, played by actress Stirling Gallacher, is the solicitor who represented Sally Metcalfe in her court case when she was framed for fraud by Duncan Radfield.

She also went on to have a relationship with Sally’s youngest daughter, Sophie, and then had a one night stand with Tracy McDonald on New Year’s Eve.

Paula has been part of the legal team working with Imran Habeeb, and on Monday night she made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it return to the courtroom as Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) took to the stand for her plea hearing.

Fans were shocked to see her make an unexpected return and took to social media to share their surprise…

Coronation Street fans have watched Yasmeen struggling with life in prison after she was accused of the attempted murder of husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).

Viewers know that Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for the last year and that she lashed out in self-defence, but Geoff is currently playing the victim to perfection.

Fans will have to wait until tonight to watch Yasmeen plea not guilty for trying to kill her husband with a wine bottle, and Paula will be back on our screens as the drama unfolds.

It was announced earlier this year that Stirling had joined BBC medical drama Casualty as police officer Ffion Morgan, the wife of popular paramedic, Jan, played by Di Botcher.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.