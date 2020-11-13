Coronation Street fans have been watching tonight's episode very closely...

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled after watching a scene with Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby tonight.

This evening’s episode focused entirely on Steve and Leanne’s desperate bid to keep their son Oliver alive.

Fans of the soap will already know that three-year-old Oliver is suffering from Mitochondrial Disease and sadly only being kept alive with the aid of machines.

The heartbreaking storyline has been running since April, when Oliver first started showing signs of the life-limiting illness.

Steve and Leanne have been battling with doctors in court in bid to stop them withdrawing Oliver’s care… however tonight’s hour-long episode saw the judge decide that it was time to switch off Oliver’s life support.

The parents were understandably devastated by the decision, but while Nick and Steve seemed to understand where the judge was coming from, Leanne announced that she was going to launch an appeal.

Steve initially agreed to support the appeal, but deep down he realised it was time to let Oliver go, and he admitted to Leanne he thought she was wrong to appeal the decision.

Where’s Oliver?

But while the pair discussed Oliver’s future at the end of the episode, fans noticed that they appeared to be arguing over an empty hospital bed.

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans noticed that Oliver’s bed appeared to be empty, when just moments before Steve had been talking to his son…

Of course the actor who plays Oliver is only in certain scenes, and the production team have had to use some camera trickery to try and make it seem he is present at all times.

By the end of tonight’s episode Steve was being thrown out of his son’s hospital room by Leanne, who accused him of not loving Oliver if he was willing to let the doctors switch off his life support.

With Leanne now completely alone in her fight for Oliver, how much longer will it take her to realise that, tragically, Steve’s decision is the bravest one?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.