Coronation Street fans STUNNED as THIS shocking new plot twist is revealed

Last night’s Coronation Street saw the shocking revelation that Michelle Connor has been working with Vicky Jefferies to frame Robert Preston for murder. And whether fans guessed the twist or not, everyone is loving the new direction this storyline is going in.

As the evidence started to stack up against Robert last night, he was taken in for further questioning about Vicky’s seemingly mysteriously disappearance.

Robert was left stunned when the police revealed his van sat nav had records of him going into the woods on the day Vicky apparently went missing… but he remained adamant that he didn’t have anything to do with whatever had happened to his former fiancé and their unborn baby.

But Michelle let her mask slip slightly when she was arguing with Robert and she accidentally mentioned the woods that the van was supposed to have been spotted in.

Robert pointed out that he hadn’t mentioned the woods… but instead of confessing she was framing him, Michelle kept her lies up and covered her tracks.

The plot then thickened when the police questioned Robert at the station and revealed Vicky’s house had not only been deep cleaned, but that a fragment of vase with Vicky’s blood on it had been found in his van.

But innocent Robert maintained that he he had no idea how that got in his car and was left speechless when they police charged him with GBH and told him he would be staying in a cell over night.

But it wasn’t until the end of the second episode last night that it was revealed vengeful Michelle was in cahoots with Vicky, and fans loved it…

As Michelle went to see Vicky at the motel she has been hiding at, it was clear the women were in on the drama together.

But while Vicky was clearly enjoying the fact Robert was finding himself in hot water, it seemed Michelle was having second thoughts.

Could she come clean about the while operation? Or will Michelle and Vicky both see Robert go prison for a crime that he didn’t commit?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

