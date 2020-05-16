Who is this new face on the cobbles?

Coronation Street fans were left shocked when a new character arrived in Weatherfield with no explanation at all.

Soap fans are used to new characters arriving on their screens, but they usually have a bit of a back story or explanation when they arrive.

However, Matt the kebab shop worker just arrived in Weatherfield without a word of warning.

Fans were left baffled when the mysterious stranger arrived in Dev’s kebab shop this week, but he wasn’t new to the role because Cathy seemed to know exactly who he was.

Earlier in the episode Bernie and Cathy continued to clash over the fact they had to work together, both finding it hard being on the same shift as one another.

Things only got worse when Cathy then decided to give Bernie some training on how to slice a tomato… leaving Bernie fuming.

However, when Bernie revealed she had some cider in her bag, the pair tucked in behind Dev’s back and soon they were behaving like the best of friends.

But it was only once they had polished off their drinks that the mysterious Matt arrived for work…

Fans were baffled about the fact Matt seemed to have appeared from nowhere… and some were worried about what this means for Chesney Brown’s job.

As viewers will know, Bernie is currently working at the kebab shop but giving daughter Gemma and Chesney the wages she earns as she covers Chesney’s hours.

She decided to help her daughter and boyfriend once Gemma was diagnosed with postnatal depression, hoping that Chesney being around more to help with the babies might help Gemma’s recovery.

But with Chesney being the manager of the kebab shop, does this mean Matt has been brought in to take over the managerial side of his role?

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if Matt makes another appearance on our screens. Some have even called for his backstory to be explained.

Could he soon be getting storylines of his own? Or was this a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment for the character?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.