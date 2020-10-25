Coronation Street police officer Craig puts his life on the line for Faye...

Coronation Street favourite Craig Tinker will find his life hanging in the balance next week when he’s shot in siege at the Bistro.

Soap fans will already know that sinister Scott Emberton is planning to rob Ray Crosby of all his cash, and he has blackmailed Johnny Connor into working for him.

Scott has got dirt on Johnny from their criminal past, and Johnny feels he has no choice but to go along with Scott’s demands.

Things take a sinister turn

However, when the day of the robbery arrives Johnny is horrified when he realises Scott is planning to take a gun.

As Scott tries to force Johnny into the car, the Rovers boss suffers an MS attack and collapses.

With Johnny unconscious, Scott leaves him lying lifelessly on the ground and goes along with his plan alone.

Soon Scott is taking everyone in the Bistro hostage while wearing a terrifying halloween mask – but it’s not just Ray and his mates caught up in the drama…Faye Windass is also trapped.

Thankfully Johnny wakes up and staggers to the phone to call the police.

But when the call comes through, Craig hears it and realises that Faye is stuck inside the Bistro with the gunman.

Craig to the rescue

Wanting to rescue Faye, Craig goes in without waiting for police backup, and soon he gets caught in the crossfire as Scott tries to escape.

With Craig’s life in danger, Scott legs it… but this isn’t the last we have seen of him.

As the horror of the shooting sinks in, Johnny realises he needs to come clean to Jenny about what has really been going on.

But as he reveals his dark past, a stunned Jenny turns on Johnny for bringing a gunman into their home.

Deciding to hand himself in, Johnny heads to the police station.

But soon Scott is back and holding a gun to Jenny’s head as he rages that she needs to bring her husband home.

Will Johnny make it back before someone terrible happens to Jenny?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.