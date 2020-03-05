Is Maria in danger?

There’s drama heading for Coronation Street next week when Maria Connor gets caught up in Ali Neeson and Gary Windass’s dangerous games, and she soon finds her life in danger.

The trouble starts when Gary vows revenge on Ali for sleeping with Maria and asks his acquaintance Sharon to teach his nemesis a lesson.

However, it seems things get a little out of hand, because before anyone knows what is happening, Ali has collapsed at work and is being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

But while Maria looks on horrified as her ex is carted off, it is clear that Gary knows more than he is letting on, and later her secretly calls Sharon and tells her that if Ali dies then it is all her fault.

Maria heads to the hospital to find out how Ali is, but Ryan is fuming to see her and blames Maria for playing Ali and Gary off on one another.

Maria is shocked to find out that doctors think Ali has taken an overdose of diazepam, but when he wakes up, Ali is adamant he hasn’t taken anything and starts to wonder if Gary has tried to kill him.

Ryan doesn’t believe Ali’s claims that he didn’t take an overdose and Ali promises to prove that Gary is to blame for his hospital dash.

But things take an odd turn when Maria later sees Ali sitting in his car and she gets into the passenger seat to see how he is.

Maria soon regrets getting involved, because Ali is adamant that Gary has tried to bump him off, and soon locks the doors and starts to drive erratically, desperate to make Maria understand that her fiancé is a dangerous man.

Eventually Ali stops and lets Maria out, and she races home to tell Gary about her kidnap horror. Of course Gary is fuming and confronts Ali in the street, warning him to stay away from Maria.

But it is all too much for Ali, and he is adamant that he can’t sit back and watch Maria waste her life with Gary, and tells Ryan that he is leaving Weatherfield.

It’s not long before Ali is bidding an emotional farewell to Ryan and departing the cobbles.

But will his departure make Maria realise that she has put all her faith in the wrong man?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.