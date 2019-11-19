Coronation Street fans are thrilled with Adam Barlow's new makeover last night!

Coronation Street almost broke social media on Monday (18th November) as it aired… but it wasn’t because of Sinead Tinker’s moving funeral service, or even the fact Michelle Connor is making plans to fleece cheating fiancé Robert Preston… it was because Adam Barlow has had his hair cut!

Coronation Street fans will know that actor Sam Robertson, who plays the cobbles lawyer, isn’t afraid of an image overhaul every now and then, meaning his character Adam has almost had more hairstyles than the Rovers sell hot pots.

But somehow this latest haircut seems to have got fans all in a fluster.

Before his trim, Adam was sorting a longer, more slicked back look.

But last night saw him debut a much shorter do with a boy band worthy quiff at the front, and fans just couldn’t get enough of Adam’s new hair…

While viewers were distracted by Adam’s new look, he was attending Sinead’s funeral service as her friends and family prepared to say their final goodbyes.

Later, Adam and his new hair were also seen conducting some serious business with Michelle at the Bistro as she announced to him that she planned to take cheating Robert to the cleaners and take the Bistro from him.

Adam seemed shocked that Michelle wanted to fleece the man she is about to marry for all he is worth… until she revealed he has been cheating for months after getting Vicky Jefferies, who he is also engaged to, pregnant.

So with fans taking to social media to share how much they love Adam’s new look… how long will it be before he is sporting another image overhaul?

Main image: Getty Images