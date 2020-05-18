CONFUSION as THIS Coronation Street favourite returns to the cobbles

There is a familiar face heading back to Coronation Street next week...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Shona Ramsey, played by Julia Goulding, returning to Weatherfield for the first time since Christmas… but will it be the happy reunion that everyone hopes for?

Coronation Street fans will know that Shona found herself in a coma after being shot on Christmas Day as Derek Milligan went on a drunken rampage around the streets of Weatherfield.

But despite Shona defying the odds and waking up from her near-death experience, David Platt was left heartbroken when his wife failed to recognise him, and it was soon revealed that Shona was suffering from serious memory loss.

As David has been struggling to get used to life without Shona after she refused to see him after being moved to a specialist hospital in Leeds, Shona has been slowly recovering from her injuries and next week sees her return to our screens.

The official ITV website for Coronation Street reveals what viewers can expect from Shona’s return next week…

“Shona’s key worker, Alice, listens in horror as Clayton does his best to poison her mind against David,” reveals the website.

“Later, Shona visits Gail and Sarah but she’s clearly confused and can’t recognise Harry at all.

“Will Clayton’s lies cause trouble for David, and will Shona even want to return to a home that she can’t remember?”

Fans will know that Shona’s relationship with son Clayton was left in tatters before her memory loss after he took her hostage and pulled a knife on her during a showdown with the police.

But with her memory gone, Shona can’t remember Clayton as the evil adult he has turned into and still thinks he is the young boy that she remembers.

David recently went to see Clayton in prison after realising that he was using his mum’s memory loss to turn her against the Platt family… but David’s pleas to leave Shona alone obviously fell on deaf ears.

But with Shona now talking to her son in person, could he worm his way back into her life and ruin her marriage to David once and for all?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.