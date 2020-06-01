Coronation Street filming will resume next week...

Filming at Coronation Street will return after the soap was forced to take a break in production thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronation Street cast and crew haven’t been able to work since social distancing measures were put in place back in March, while the number of episodes aired each week have been halved to make sure the soap stays on screen for as long as possible.

Today ITV announced that the Coronation Street production team has returned to work this morning to begin a health and safety induction.

This is to familiarise themselves with the new rules and regulations that have been put into place in the Manchester studios and also on the famous Coronation Street cobbles.

The cast will return to filming next week on Tuesday 9th June at the Trafford studios after the crew spend this week preparing for their return.

But there will be one major change in the cast for Coronation Street, because those over 70 or with underlying health conditions will not be on set for the initial period of filming.

The new filming schedule for those who are allowed to return to work will be subject to strict guidelines and safety measures, and will produce three episodes a week, meaning that the soap will be able to stay on air in July.

The new rules for cast and crew will include having their temperatures checked on a daily basis by external medical advisors, intensive cleaning of areas where filming has taken place, and crew members will be assigned their own equipment to use.

Props will be sanitised, while make up and costume will work remotely with members of the cast.

Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston commented: “Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew.

“With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible.

I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”

Series Producer Iain MacLeod added: “The whole team at Coronation Street has pulled together to generate an ingenious, intricate set of protocols, to allow filming to restart as safely as humanly possible.

We are really pleased to able to resume making the nation’s favourite soap at a time when people need the reassurance of their regular Corrie fix more than ever. Safety remains our number one priority and we are under no illusions about the challenges still facing us and the nation as a whole.

However, I can assure viewers that Corrie’s ever-present humour and brilliant storytelling will be there in abundance in the episodes due to begin filming next week and beyond.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.