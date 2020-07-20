This marks the soap's first ever socially distant stunt...

Coronation Street has filmed its first socially distant stunt, after returning to set following lockdown.

In dramatic scenes, Gary Windass (Mikey North) pushes Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) out of the way of a speeding car.

But to limit contact between the two actors, a mannequin was dressed in Sarah’s clothes for certain shots.

Gary has been hiding that he murdered loan shark Rick Neelan, and time could soon be up for the character.

After Nick’s watch is found in the woods, Sarah demands answers from Gary, who confesses what happened.

Sarah runs away from Gary to call the police with him following behind her.

During this tense chase, a car hurtles towards her and Gary dives into the path of danger, pushing her to safety.

Socially distanced stunts

The stunt was originally scheduled to be filmed on location in the woods but it was changed to be in line with social distancing rules.