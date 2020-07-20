This marks the soap's first ever socially distant stunt...
Coronation Street has filmed its first socially distant stunt, after returning to set following lockdown.
In dramatic scenes, Gary Windass (Mikey North) pushes Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) out of the way of a speeding car.
But to limit contact between the two actors, a mannequin was dressed in Sarah’s clothes for certain shots.
Gary has been hiding that he murdered loan shark Rick Neelan, and time could soon be up for the character.
After Nick’s watch is found in the woods, Sarah demands answers from Gary, who confesses what happened.
Sarah runs away from Gary to call the police with him following behind her.
During this tense chase, a car hurtles towards her and Gary dives into the path of danger, pushing her to safety.
Socially distanced stunts
The stunt was originally scheduled to be filmed on location in the woods but it was changed to be in line with social distancing rules.
Speaking about the stunt, Mikey said, “This was the very first three episodes that I have filmed after lockdown.
“We have had to alter and change things but I don’t think it has lost any of its intention, and hopefully it will be just as good as it would have been on location.
“I got to ride on the bonnet of the car and I was quite pleased to have the opportunity to do the stunt myself.
“I enjoy that part of the job but I have never done a car stunt like this before, I loved it.”
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV1.